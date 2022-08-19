Ciarakai in
requesting a mentor/ someone who is willing to help out a new college graduate
Hi everyone,
I am a recent college graduate from Boston University. I am really interested in pursuing a role in product management. I have been networking, applying, and interviewing but would appreciate guidance from someone who is willing to help me out. Even though I have been really active, I am still very much struggling with actually getting that first role. I would appreciate help with ideas or anyone that has leads for a role that would be a good fit.
