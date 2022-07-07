johnnebbit1 in
Anyone a bootcamp grad? Need help picking one
Hi, I'm new here and trying to get a job in tech. I'm coming from logistics and warehousing so once I get the training, I can get a job as a jr dev or a analyst.
Wanted to know if anybody here has graduated from a bootcamp before and what your reviews are. I was looking at code dojo, ga, thinkful, and flatiron. Thanks for your ideas!
NinjaSchoolProfessorSolution Architect
Bootcamps are great it you're ok drinking from a fire hose of information and giving up 100% of your day and evening free time during the camp. Most of them are very compressed so you go over an entire year of college level computer science in under a month. Additionally, there are a LOT of bootcamps being taught in areas where that work isn't possible. Meaning you'll most likely have to move if you want to be in an office or have a hybrid office experience. Now if you're totally OK being remote (which I think is tough for someone who is starting in a new field) then have at it. In my opinion the better approach would be to use some of the free / paid online training from resources like the following. (Free training) https://www.freecodecamp.org/ https://www.edx.org/course/introduction-computer-science-harvardx-cs50x https://www.codecademy.com/ https://github.com/getify/You-Dont-Know-JS (Costs a little but content is structured) https://www.sololearn.com/home https://www.pluralsight.com/codeschool https://teamtreehouse.com/ As an IT person, Reddit is your BFF - Jump on there, create an account and start reading. https://www.reddit.com/r/learnprogramming/ Lastly, heres some other info: https://imgur.com/gallery/8WAtbDx
johnnebbit1Business Analyst
Holy crap, thank you for all this! Love this community man 💪
