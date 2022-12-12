Ge in
Raising awareness
Usually I rarely work on OSS projects or go to tech events.
But I'm planning on improving my image as an engineer. What are your tips for increasing awareness of yourself/work?
Would OSS be a good option? Maybe LinkedIn posts? Stack Overflow? WDYT is most valuable these days?
2
3499
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Create a side project and publish it online. Doesn't even have to be on Github. Just make something useful for somebody. There's two benefits: if it's useful for someone then you can charge them money for it and make money. Even if you don't make any money you'll benefit from employers seeing that you built something. I've never worked on OSS but had a bunch of side projects and that helped me land my jobs when recruiters or hiring managers would see it and discuss it during interviews.
9
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482