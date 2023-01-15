Ethan in  
Security Software Engineer  

Google Security Clearances

Does anyone know if Google Public Sector has started offering annual bonsues for employees who are required to keep a security clearance active?  I know AWS and Microsoft both offer bonuses for cleared employees, so am curious if Google is following suit? 
PMRangerProgram Manager  
Yes, 15k for L3-L5 and 30k for L6-L9. Annual reimbursement prorated based on when you start in the year.
j3fffSecurity Software Engineer  
Thanks for the info!

