Offending Manager

Hired to a new job at wrong timing. Team is reassigned to a completely different domain than what I interviewed for; so manager can not assign me with any high visibilty projects. On each 1 on 1, manager always said that there will be plenty of work for me; but for quarters only receive small tasks. Meanwhile new hires with relevant domains already making presentations and praises.





Thinking to do internal transfer without offending my manager. What's the best way to do it and getting clear yes / no? What was your experience handling this situation?