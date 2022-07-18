19g615l36dbg0j in  
Software Engineer  

Go big tech or stick out high growth startup?

Got a TC offer for ~600k/yr from big tech.  Currently in a high growth start-up for ~320k/yr + equity. 

My deciding factor is risk vs liquidity; I could see a big payday from the startup, but that day may never happen... Or be many years in the future. Would I be stupid to not take what amounts to doubling my liquid value in exchange for not having lottery tickets? 
11
9834
callowaySoftware Engineer  
9/10 chance of losing it all
7

