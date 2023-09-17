Owen Murphy in
AWS SDE II coding assessment
Hi,
I completed the coding assessment for an AWS SDE II position today as the "first round" and had a question.
Do you know if passing the two coding problems 100% on hackerrank is a requirement to even be considered to move onto the 2nd round of interviews?
I unfortunayely was unable to complete the 2nd problem, 100% due to timeout as I could not find a faster solution in time allotted :(
It seems the first round for coding assessment has now been augmented with a behavior test, SDE questions (Similar to AWS certifications and general technical problem solving), and a "work style" section.
Any input is appreciated!
2
1709
Sort by:
SWEIIISoftware Engineer
I must say, while the entire process is quite comprehensive, not completing one section fully could potentially affect the chances of progressing to the second round. Companies often use these initial assessments to filter candidates based on their ability to solve problems efficiently within the given time frame. Though it might be tougher to move forward without a 100% completion, it is not entirely impossible.
owenmurphy2022Web Development (Front-End)
Ah i see that makes sense! Thanks for the input! I will expect no callback and hope for the best then!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517