AWS SDE II coding assessment

Hi,





I completed the coding assessment for an AWS SDE II position today as the "first round" and had a question.





Do you know if passing the two coding problems 100% on hackerrank is a requirement to even be considered to move onto the 2nd round of interviews?





I unfortunayely was unable to complete the 2nd problem, 100% due to timeout as I could not find a faster solution in time allotted :(





It seems the first round for coding assessment has now been augmented with a behavior test, SDE questions (Similar to AWS certifications and general technical problem solving), and a "work style" section.





Any input is appreciated!