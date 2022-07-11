33RSEFJltMt1J60QeB in  
Investor  

Which funds are likely to come out of this recession with strength (like A16Z in last recession)?

Montemax Finance  
Define strength?

Generally speaking, I’m interested in the industries they are investing in. Companies supporting the gig economy, gen z finance, climatech (outside of hardware/infrastructure), agriculture tech, and transportation solutions are poised to land big in the next 10. This is the rubber band pulling back
19g6ul2b29bv9Software Engineer at Amazon 
Just curious, but why are you excluding climatech hardware and infrastructure?

