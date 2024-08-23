CMOHopeful in
Need some insights on Non-Tech Role Opps
Hi everyone,
Fairly new here and ramping up my job search. I'm looking to get back to the larger tech companies while I'm based in Atlanta. I previously had a Sr. Product Marketing Manager role at Amazon as an L6 in 2022 but had to leave early due to personal reasons.
Since then I've completed my Exec MBA and have a Marketing Director role at a smaller tech firm for over a year now. It's been unstable to say the least. My YOE is 20 years and I know I may need to go back as an IC in a larger firmer. My question, what are some good search tactics or ideas when looking for a non-tech role?
WallStHoneyBadgerChief of Staff
Attend local affinity group meetings and conferences if you can and stay for the social events. Often times, jobs come from these types of interactions and relationships.
