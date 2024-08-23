Need some insights on Non-Tech Role Opps

Hi everyone,





Fairly new here and ramping up my job search. I'm looking to get back to the larger tech companies while I'm based in Atlanta. I previously had a Sr. Product Marketing Manager role at Amazon as an L6 in 2022 but had to leave early due to personal reasons.





Since then I've completed my Exec MBA and have a Marketing Director role at a smaller tech firm for over a year now. It's been unstable to say the least. My YOE is 20 years and I know I may need to go back as an IC in a larger firmer. My question, what are some good search tactics or ideas when looking for a non-tech role?



