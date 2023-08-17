Sohaib Khan in
Transition to Product Management
Hi all , i am working as business analyst / senior ba/ senior consultant with a consulting firm. I have prior background in business intelligence and reporting .
I am looking to transition from ba / senior ba in to product manager / project manger role.
My question is i am currently enrolled in masters in business analytics / data science programme but not sure if i have made the right choice , Should i back out and look for may be masters in project management or an mba ? Any thoughts advice would be great ...
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think an MBA is probably a good general choice if you wanted to have the option to transition to a lot of different types of PM roles, but business analytics and data science have a huge role in tech as well and pays pretty well. What's the thought behind leaving that program?
sobsBusiness Analyst
While doing the programme I thought a lot of similar or better content is available online or with certifications with relatively less cost.
