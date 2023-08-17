Transition to Product Management

Hi all , i am working as business analyst / senior ba/ senior consultant with a consulting firm. I have prior background in business intelligence and reporting .





I am looking to transition from ba / senior ba in to product manager / project manger role.





My question is i am currently enrolled in masters in business analytics / data science programme but not sure if i have made the right choice , Should i back out and look for may be masters in project management or an mba ? Any thoughts advice would be great ...