Apple worth more than Amazon, Google, Meta combined

Thoughts on Apples continued success, what are they doing differently than the rest. I feel it has to do with their ecosystem, though they are doing a lot of rent seeking recently. I think Microsoft could actually get to this level pretty soon too. 
manishkFinancial Analyst  
Based on what? Stock price? They are all down right now with little reason to believe they will bounce back strong anytime soon.
