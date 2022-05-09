roon in
What's the average comp for a general manager at Amazon?
Recently saw a linkedin profile where a senior product manager was promoted to a general manager. Interested in understanding how this translates in terms of leveling and compensation.
4
2896
Sort by:
19g6ul2un3092Software Engineer
Here's a visualization using data from levels.fyi: https://www.reddit.com/r/dataisbeautiful/comments/ukwsk2/oc_pay_distribution_among_us_tech_giants_for/ GM would is the AWS equivalent of director, and it looks like the average for that level is $1.17M
2
MuscatSoftware Engineer
https://www.levels.fyi/company/Amazon/salaries/Product-Manager/ Not many directors might be willing to share their TC but Levels has a good amount of data points!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,368