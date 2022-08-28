19g618l48n4c7l in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer at Compass 

Best tech interview prep?

My org is about to get some massive layoffs, and I need to start preparing. I do well interviewing in general, but historically, I've been terrible at the technical round. I hear a lot of people say grinding Leetcode is the way to go, and am looking for other recommendations! 
asdfzAndroid Engineer  
LeetCode-grinding was helpful for me. I used https://neetcode.io and preferred it a lot over something like CTCI, highly recommended resource.
