19g618l48n4c7l in
Best tech interview prep?
My org is about to get some massive layoffs, and I need to start preparing. I do well interviewing in general, but historically, I've been terrible at the technical round. I hear a lot of people say grinding Leetcode is the way to go, and am looking for other recommendations!
4
667
Sort by:
asdfzAndroid Engineer
LeetCode-grinding was helpful for me. I used https://neetcode.io and preferred it a lot over something like CTCI, highly recommended resource.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482