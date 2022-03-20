Lambda in
Stripe v/s Databricks?
Which company should i join? Both are pre IPO and chances are the IPO is gonna be a success.
Fidelity recently marked down their Stripe valuation by 9%. The issue with Stripe is both macro and micro related. macro=fintech+broader market has been hammered. micro=stripe's valuation is just too high. I'm a little wary about joining pre-IPO companies whose valuation is so stretched (further along the cap table). Imagine joining Affirm when stock is ATH. Your comp is now cut in pieces. https://www.businessinsider.com/fidelity-valuation-of-payments-startup-stripe-ahead-of-ipo-2022-3
