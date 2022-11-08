ljgp in
Startup Compensation
I work at a startup based out of NYC as a full-stack engineer but, since it's a small company, I've ended up managing other engineers and performing various other tasks (working directly under the CEO). I'm expecting a promotion/salary increase at the end of the year and was wondering where I should set my expectations.
I currently make 125k along with some equity. So two questions:
- How much is a fair salary bump?
- More broadly, what salary range should I be looking at for a senior software engineer at a tech startup in NYC?
11
3266
Sort by:
felipearosemenaFull-Stack Software Engineer
Fwiw 1.5 yoe is not enough to qualify as a senior eng.
7
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482