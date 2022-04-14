19g615l1xz486n in
Career Change
Hello, I am in a non-senior (IC5) client facing role as an engineer/consultant and operate at the IC6 level, atleast for past 6-8 months. I am being refused an out of cycle level change in lieu of a small 5-10k bonus. At the same time, I started looking internally and found an IC5 Product Manager role, the role is very interesting but I also like my current role and my current role should be IC6 this summer. How do I make the decision what to do next? Should TC matter? Should Growth matter? Should interests matter?
Feels like it boils down to personal reflection on where you are at in your career today and where you want to be. You want to adjust the weights around compensation, personal interest, and growth to what makes sense to you. What’s your financial life like right now, do you have significant expenditures? Are you seeking out growth? Do you feel dull at work because it’s not interesting?
I like my current role but I have always wanted to switch to product management, in a sense of "someday", didn't think I'd be able to secure an offer to be honest. Growth is important to me, especially over long term, my biggest concern is domain expertise, the PM role is in Academics & Non-Profit, and I'd like to change that towards more revenue generating oriented products and markets
