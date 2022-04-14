Career Change

Hello, I am in a non-senior (IC5) client facing role as an engineer/consultant and operate at the IC6 level, atleast for past 6-8 months. I am being refused an out of cycle level change in lieu of a small 5-10k bonus. At the same time, I started looking internally and found an IC5 Product Manager role, the role is very interesting but I also like my current role and my current role should be IC6 this summer. How do I make the decision what to do next? Should TC matter? Should Growth matter? Should interests matter?