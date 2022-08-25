WritesThings in  
Copywriter  

Amazon job offer withdrawn, role "paused"

Finished my Loop and was offered the job, but after a week I was told the role was being "paused." (This was a writing role.)


The recruiters have told me I am "offer ready" and say they can find me another position (without having to go through another Loop) and have sent my information to 3 other hiring managers.


Has anyone else experienced this? If so, were you able to find another role within Amazon and how long did the process take?


Any other tips on what I can do in the meantime?

carpediemSoftware Engineer  
Unfortunately I feel like this has been happening a lot, especially recently. Definitely continue interviewing with other companies as I wouldn’t consider anything guaranteed. If the other teams are hiring for your role, you’ll be in luck, but otherwise you may be in no mans land, sort of in a state of limbo until a new role opens up.

Surprising though given Amazon has definitely been hiring throughout the past several months.
