Amazon job offer withdrawn, role "paused"

Finished my Loop and was offered the job, but after a week I was told the role was being "paused." (This was a writing role.)





The recruiters have told me I am "offer ready" and say they can find me another position (without having to go through another Loop) and have sent my information to 3 other hiring managers.





Has anyone else experienced this? If so, were you able to find another role within Amazon and how long did the process take?





Any other tips on what I can do in the meantime?