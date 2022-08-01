🚀 August Welcome + Market Update 📊

New August members -- Welcome to the Levels.fyi Community!





This is a place to chat about tech, industry trends, and opportunities to advance your career! Please introduce yourself below and tell us how we can help!





The economy continues to struggle as inflation reached a multi-decade high last month. The Federal Reserve has rolled out aggressive monetary policy to try and control the trend as the effects of the Russia/Ukraine war ripple across the global energy supply chain. Earnings from tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Meta missed their targets, but optimism remains high for the remainder of the fiscal year as companies double down on operational efficiency and strategic investments in cloud computing, AI, and more.





Despite the troubling news, many companies are hiring for key roles to take advantage of the new talent flooding the market. Competition for jobs is likely to ramp up a bit because of this, but many smaller companies are taking a leap forward as more leadership roles become available. If you’re out looking for a new job, let us know what you’re looking for in the comments below. If you’re hiring, share any opportunities you have for our community to take a look at!





