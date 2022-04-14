19g615l1xuxs96 in
20-year Navy Veteran, worried all my experience is soft, and can't land a technical role
Hi all,
I have 20 years of leadership experience in the Navy, all in the realm of cyber (both offensive and defensive) - but focused on strategic leadership, engineering management, and program management. I haven't coded for 19 years.
I have interviewed with both Apple and Google, but either was passed over for a more technical candidate, or wasn't a good match for the role (great leadership, but lack of recent technical experience).
Is there a suggested role where I can stay technical (or improve my technical skills), but still values my leadership experience?
Roles I've interviewed for were Cybersecurity consultant, engineering manager, and technical program manager.
5
2671
Sort by:
tesseractSoftware Engineer
Have you considered any defense tech companies? I feel they’d better value your experience there and also still allow you to be quite technical, though it can largely depend on the project you’re on.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,368