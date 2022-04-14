Recruiter Gaslighting me on Delayed Start Date





However, now it seems the recruiter is gaslighting me and telling me why weren’t you upfront with a start date, etc. They want me to start 3 weeks from now, however, I didn’t even get my background check kicked off yet.





I emailed the hiring manager to let him know if I could start 3 weeks later, telling them I want to take some time off and recharge for the new position as I have not taken a proper week off in a year.





What are people’s thoughts on this? The overall experience of interviewing with this company is great, but it seems the recruiter seems to keep gaslighting me 😭

