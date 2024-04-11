aogundare in
Joining Cyber security
Hi I'm graduated for over a year with no job opportunities so I decided to specify in cyber security as a security analyst as it was something I always wanted to do. I am almost done with the Google cyber security and about to take the security plus comp tia exam. However as I have had no internships in college and have no job opportunities for a year I wanted to ask if there is anything extra to do to be more prepared for interviews and stand out in resumes.
madscience
Definitely work on some projects to build up a portfolio and show your skills. The certifications are good, but companies will want to see practical experience as well, so I'd suggest taking a look at a few companies/job postings you're interested in, see what kinds of projects/responsibilities they'll have, and work on projects to get you towards those skills.
