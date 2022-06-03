19g615l1z0uwxr in
Referrals Anyone?
I believe I'm a good developer who can get the job done. I've applied to lots of companies, gotten to the final rounds of like ten and then either got ghosted/rejected. I wanted to take a break from interviewing but all these hiring freezes freaked me out, I'm thinking I should get a job sooner. Good in Python/Node + React, proficient in Java, CS Degree , open for remote roles in EMEA/Global region. 1+ yr experience, graduated last year Feb.
LevelsMod- Tony
Hi there! 👋 Are there any specific industries you're interested in? Might help community members offer advice.
19g615l1z0uwxrFull-Stack Software Engineer
Preferably data/health/fintech/logistics..but I'm open to any others too
