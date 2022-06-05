19g6ul2axxa2v in
Summer Internship
Hello, Im in freshman year of college going into ny sophomore year, and I've been applying for Internships but get denied. I was wondering am I too young and not enough experience yet. Or is their something im missing?
6
2334
Sort by:
19g614l3ohcekmSoftware Engineer
You are never too young! I made the mistake of not getting enough internship experience in college and it was a lot harder to get a job out of college. Make a portfolio and try to show off your work. Try to learn technologies companies are actually using. But you are young so just keep building your skills and keep applying. GL!
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482