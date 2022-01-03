fighter in
powerful tech that might get out hand
What's a recent tech product that you've seen that could possibly get out of hand?
Here's my take.
Maybe I'm just paranoid but I can't convince myself to turn my house into a "smart home" whether it's with Alexa or Google products.
Sometimes I even want to get rid of my smartphone for this exact reason! I really would if I wasn't so bad with directions...
Kira KiraMobile Software Engineer
I fear the metaverse will quickly become a very escapist technology for people to get away from reality. It could accelerate depression in the real world and make the temporary antidote going “online” for your fix
fighterSoftware Engineer
Yea... I've seen my fair share of anime that this could only turn out poorly.
