SWE to Customer solution Engineer gtech 🤔

Hello





I recently got contacted by a recruiter about a customer solution engineer position at gtech and I am not sure if its a good move going from swe to solution engineer.





Can someone please provide more insight on the customer solution Engineer position at gtech and also do you think its a good idea to consider this role having been in SWE for the past 6 years, what do you think is the impact from a career perspective as a software developer, if I decide to take up this role.





I love working as a dev but I also would love to work for Google, and this seems like a chance at that.