Ever wonder why there are many useless meetings where you work?

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/the-early-spy-manual-that-turned-bad-middle-management-into-an-espionage-tactic


So, next time you're in a meeting ask your manager to turn on their camera and ask them: are you a spy?

The Early Spy Manual That Turned Bad Middle Management Into An Espionage Tactic

When you think of Allied espionage, you might imagine disguised explosives, wiretaps, bat bombs, or other dramatic inventions. But declassified documents...

Nsoyyebjs3Project Manager  
Middle managers have their place but all too often they are hired because someone in leadership just wants to delegate something to someone so they don’t have to deal with it lol
