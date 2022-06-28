Gandalf in
Ever wonder why there are many useless meetings where you work?
https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/the-early-spy-manual-that-turned-bad-middle-management-into-an-espionage-tactic
So, next time you're in a meeting ask your manager to turn on their camera and ask them: are you a spy?
Nsoyyebjs3Project Manager
Middle managers have their place but all too often they are hired because someone in leadership just wants to delegate something to someone so they don’t have to deal with it lol
