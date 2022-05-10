19g618l1hlaomj in
SWE at Fujifilms?
What sort of responsibilities do you get being a SWE at Fujifilms and is the job worth it?
Someone reached out directly for an opportunity. I am skeptical if i will be wasting my time there and if the culture is toxic for engineers in a semi engineering business environment.
Software Engineer
Is it for FUJIFILM or a subsidiary? I know they own some medical device manufacturers (like Sonosite) and there's definitely interesting work in that domain.
Software Engineer at Careem
The person said Fujifilms, but i ll be sure to ask this questions.
