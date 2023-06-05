Thoughts on studying a Master's in ML part-time whilst working FT as a SWE?

Hi guys, I would like to hear some opinions on studying a two year part-time Master's in Machine Learning, whilst maintaining a career as a full-time Software Engineer, with the aim of making a career shift to a more data analyst or quantitative oriented role in London.





To give some personal context: I have been working as a SWE since graduating from university (where I studied Physics) and I am approaching a total of 3 years experience. Throughout that time I have been working in Tech/IT roles in the London Financial Services (FS) sector. Lately I have been feeling that the work in FS on the IT side isn't challenging enough, which has driven me to consider other opportunities. I have applied to a couple of part-time and online, Machine Learning MSc courses, and my employer has offered to fund half of my tuition and provide study time to complete this course.





I have spoken to London based recruiters who specialise in Banking/Asset Management/Hedge Fund Tech roles and they advise that those with degrees in ML, are much more likely to get interviewed than those who are self-taught. They also mention that so far, demand for ML skills in London's FS sector has been niche but that is starting to change.





Based on my position and goals, is the time and money investment in a ML course worthwhile?



