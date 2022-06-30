BrooklynBroke in
What is the point of the hidden feature?
It seems really pointless. If the contributor is looking for anonymity, have them only post with what they feel comfortable posting or else make certain fields optional. Finally, if they are still concerned, then they shouldn't post.
1
1293
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
Many people aren't comfortable posting their comp information with all the details if they're the only ones at a company. The enhanced anonymity toggle will hide certain fields automatically until there are enough contributions to make that salary less identifiable. It allows us to collect the full granularity of information and hide aspects of it until a person would feel more comfortable having it shown.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,367