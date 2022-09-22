I'm a fairly novice SWE in my early 20s, and I've given everything a shot. Crypto, AI, web dev, backend, security, iOS / Android, Rust, even low level code





I'm beginning to consider specializing in something. I've always been intrigued by artificial intelligence especially with the recent explosions of LLMs and generative models generally. But because it's such a broad and complex field, I've never really had the time to focus entirely on it because I'm constantly interested in ten other things at once.





Do you think it's worth staying a generalist long term?