Q: What's Google Team Matching Success Rate?

Product Manager. 13 years exp.

Successfully passed onsite w/ Google, but during hiring committee, before team matching, I got cut. Three months later, they came back and said, "we changed our minds. We have approval to put you through team matching."





Not impossible, but seems rare to get a "no" then out of the blue 3 months later get a "J/K" come team match. Curious if anyone knows the likelihood of team matching being successful vs failing to find a team match. I know it's not 100% success rate, and lately seems like the fail rate has gone up. Curious if anyone has any data here.