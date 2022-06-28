Something2digits in
Q: What's Google Team Matching Success Rate?
Product Manager. 13 years exp.
Successfully passed onsite w/ Google, but during hiring committee, before team matching, I got cut. Three months later, they came back and said, "we changed our minds. We have approval to put you through team matching."
Not impossible, but seems rare to get a "no" then out of the blue 3 months later get a "J/K" come team match. Curious if anyone knows the likelihood of team matching being successful vs failing to find a team match. I know it's not 100% success rate, and lately seems like the fail rate has gone up. Curious if anyone has any data here.
frwanujvProduct Manager
This actually more common than you think. Up to now, candidates could pass several months of interviews only to fail at the team-matching stage, which itself can take several weeks if candidates are successful. I know they updated some policies for candidates between level three and level seven recently but its still not good for candidates.
