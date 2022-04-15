19g615l16wq7ss in
Need help with ideas
Hey everyone, my question is simple. What are good projects to show companies as a self taught developer trying to get into a junior software engineer role?
I have been training myself in html css and javascript enough that I believe I can start to work on some projects now. Any advice is welcomed!
Go beyond the basic portfolio projects in order to demonstrate real skills. Spend an extra 10 hrs to polish it and add extra features to whatever the project is.
