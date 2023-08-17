Worried about future roles

Hi Levels community





I started working as a marketing project/program manager in 2016. Moved on to Marketing Program manager roles(contract) in Google and Meta. Have at least 6 years of program management experience. I have managed high-visibility projects. However, I feel my learning has literally stopped/is not happening anymore. I have managed a wide variety of projects which I enjoy, but I feel I am not strong in any particular area of work. I miss making strategic decisions. I don't enjoy my job anymore. Not sure if my learning is limited because am a contractor. There are a few thoughts/concerns in my head.





What will be my growth like in terms of money and learning if I just continue to work on different projects and not specialize in a specific area? I am passionate about digital marketing. Have done some freelance work and worked on email newsletters and webinars in a corporate setup. I want to make the move, but worried about the pay cut. Also, not sure how to crack this without much hands-on experience. The assumption is- growth will be better as a digital marketer than a program manager. Should I move to a technical program manager role? Am thinking of this only from a money point of view. If yes, how do I do it? For all FTE marketing program managers, with similar experience how much do you all make and why/ what makes your job enjoyable?





Thanks



