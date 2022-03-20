sabretooth in
Walmart Global Tech Internship
I am going to intern with Walmart Global Tech this Summer as a Data Science Intern in Sunnyvale, CA.
Was wondering if anyone here has any idea about how the work-life balance, culture, leadership and perks are like?
3
4095
Sort by:
lettuceData Scientist
Friends say WLB is great there. It's chill and always time to do things on weekday nights and weekends
2
sabretoothOther at University of California, San Diego
Thanks a lot. Sounds like the WLB is good there.
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204