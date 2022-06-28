6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Is Data Engineer separate from Software Engineer / Data Scientist?
Curious if Data Engineer would be a subset of SWE. Or maybe its company dependent? At your company would a data engineer be a completely independent title or would it be a sub-category of Software generally?
IjsgarrisonData Engineer
In general, I'd say yes. Depending on the sophisitcation of the organization, a data engineer might be a part of a larger swe team. Usually the easiest way to separate the two are- ds/de focus on building storage systems, mining, and insights (data warehousing and data modeling) whereas swe focus on building systems to serve the end user.
3
