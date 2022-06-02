19g6wl3x9gan3 in
Suggestion: add Data Engineering Salaries
Hi all. Data engineering is one of the most rising paths today, but there is no reliable salary information sources. I know dozens of DEs that would love to have it on Levels.fyi. Hopefully we can have it soon 😊 thanks!
1
1271
Sort by:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Appreciate the suggestion! You can contribute data for this title on our compensation form: https://levels.fyi/salaries/add We're working on enhancing support for titles like Data Engineer as we build out more roles, but you can view data points currently at https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&title=Data%20Engineer
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,367