19g618l2gwwp1w in
What is the right title and pay for my current responsibilities?
I'm a software qa, automation and release management manager in my current position. I lead a team of 14 engineers and have 4 years of management experience for 5 projects, covering the entire business unit. Total years of experience 11. I've gone from senior engineer with zero reports to title of staff engineer with 14 reports.
My responsibilities include hiring, mentoring, coaching, career growth , performance management and supporting planning of daily activities.
They still give me a title of staff software engineer.
What should my title and total compensation be? I understand compensation would be dependent on location, so please answer according to Austin/sf/Boston which ever is easiest?
11
2837
Sort by:
247geekTesting (SDET)
Only reason I will make u Staff Engineer if I am your Director is when I don't feel you are suitable for Managerial role. Not every engineer is mature to become a manager
1
L58S3hn1Software Engineering Manager
This is a bad answer, if the person has direct reports, it's because the company is trying to pay them less for the same work. If you're this person's director, you shouldn't make them responsible for the growth of people's career without giving them the title.
1
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527