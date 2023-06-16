What is the right title and pay for my current responsibilities?

I'm a software qa, automation and release management manager in my current position. I lead a team of 14 engineers and have 4 years of management experience for 5 projects, covering the entire business unit. Total years of experience 11. I've gone from senior engineer with zero reports to title of staff engineer with 14 reports.





My responsibilities include hiring, mentoring, coaching, career growth , performance management and supporting planning of daily activities.





They still give me a title of staff software engineer.





What should my title and total compensation be? I understand compensation would be dependent on location, so please answer according to Austin/sf/Boston which ever is easiest?