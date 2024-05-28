Alphabet / Google may acquire Hubspot

There's rumors that Alphabet may acquire hubspot. Some analysis: I think this is a really smart move for Alphabet. They're trying to go after Enterprise more. In enterprise the data is the core and enterprises often buy bundles of services on top of wherever their core data is. Microsoft has Active Directory / Office Suite as it's core and bundles up Teams, Azure, Dynamics, etc in sales often. Salesforce has their CRM at its core and bundles up many of it's acquisitions Slack, Tableau, etc. often. With AI, leveraging enterprises existing data will be even more important.





If Alphabet integrates Hubspot into their Workspace tools it'd make for a very compelling alternative to Microsoft's suite of workplace tools. They also don't have a CRM offering currently and this could be the start of a bigger foray into the space.





