Capital One down leveling





Navigating a job offer situation here and could use some advice. Interviewed for a senior manager, data analysis role in Richmond. Post power day, they're offering a mid-level data analysis manager position with $150k base, ~$10k bonus, ~$20k sign-on, and relocation. With 15 years of relevant experience, 5 years at the manager level, I'm contemplating aiming for a $200k base and a better sign-on.





Wondering if it's wise to also stand firm on the senior manager title or purely chase dollars. Also, when's the best time to broach these negotiations – before or after the offer letter arrives?





Currently pulling in $125k as a data manager in another low-cost city, overseeing a small team of 5 data analysts. I'm shortlisted for similar lead/sr. mgr roles at other companies, but they're taking their time with interviews. Any insights from those who've faced a similar dilemma?





Thanks for the input!

