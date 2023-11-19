Jumping Castle in
Capital One down leveling
Hey folks,
Navigating a job offer situation here and could use some advice. Interviewed for a senior manager, data analysis role in Richmond. Post power day, they're offering a mid-level data analysis manager position with $150k base, ~$10k bonus, ~$20k sign-on, and relocation. With 15 years of relevant experience, 5 years at the manager level, I'm contemplating aiming for a $200k base and a better sign-on.
Wondering if it's wise to also stand firm on the senior manager title or purely chase dollars. Also, when's the best time to broach these negotiations – before or after the offer letter arrives?
Currently pulling in $125k as a data manager in another low-cost city, overseeing a small team of 5 data analysts. I'm shortlisted for similar lead/sr. mgr roles at other companies, but they're taking their time with interviews. Any insights from those who've faced a similar dilemma?
Thanks for the input!
#dataanalytics #data
Capital One
Data Analysis Manager
Richmond, VA
Total per year
$160K
Level
Manager
Base
$150K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
2
2195
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
If you are married and stuff, don't rip up your life for an extra 35k...maybe for an extra 50k plus then yes. Always, wait until aftern the offer letter to negotiate. Also, always be prepared to walk away.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517