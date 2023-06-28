S C K in
Tech giants started recruitment after mass LAYOFF … Deception ?
We can see that Tech Giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google now again started recruiting after the mass layoffs few months ago.
To many of us, this is a kind of deception , how could have this be managed well without having to cause so much distress for so many professionals?
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
We actually wrote a blog post on this topic! https://www.levels.fyi/blog/backfill-hiring-despite-freeze.html tl;dr: Companies still need to backfill roles for standard attrition, additionally, they're still hiring for high-impact teams.
