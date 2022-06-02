Zaheer in
🚀 June Welcome + Market Update 📈📉
New June members -- Welcome to the Levels.fyi Community! This is a place to chat and grow your career! Download our app now on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store!
The market is wild right now! If you're working, how is your company reacting? If you're job hunting, are you noticing any recent changes? Comment below and intro yourself to help us kick things off!
44
15454
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
Here’s what we’re noticing at Levels.fyi. Although many companies are announcing ’hiring freeze’s, this is somewhat of a misnomer. Junior roles will certainly be impacted and at most companies this simply means instead of mass hiring, hiring managers will need to justify each and every role they open up. Most senior hiring / key roles will continue to be open. In summary, it doesn’t actually mean all hiring is stopped - just a refocusing of hiring. Keep your heads up!
72
superuserSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Valuable insight.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,367