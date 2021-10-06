Thoughts on this research paper? Supposedly transparency doesn't work

The main argument seems to be that with transparency companies can change their approach to compensation too. (For example Coinbase doesn't allow negotiation anymore, in essence embracing transparency by setting a strict salary range).





Companies also no longer have incentive to make out of band offers for exceptional candidates because if it becomes public, they have to bring everyone else up to par. So salaries meet at this equilibrium which tends to be on average worse for job seekers. At least my takeaway from the paper.





Arguments against this though: the whole concept of leveling scope and responsibility suggests that roles are not equal, people are literally paid differently based on scope and performance. Also, it is a free market after all. Just because your company can't pay, doesn't meant other companies can't. Talent will go where they are valued the most. This is why competing offers are so advantageous when negotiating. You aren't competing with people at the company, you're competing against the rest of the market.





Paper here:

https://www.nber.org/papers/w28903