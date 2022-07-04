19g6wl3unrf09 in  
Navigating the PM job search - pivoting from back-end to front-end

I'm currently a technical PM at a large financial services company. My projects are mostly backend and I'm seeking to have more experience working on front-end / consumer facing products.


When interviewing I've gotten positive feedback, but ultimately the hiring teams are looking for more consumer facing experience. I have this experience from when I was in marketing before I made the pivot to PM. I have 5 years of experience total (same company) - 3 years in product marketing and 2 years in product management.


I'm coachable and learn quickly, so I don't foresee a long training period or needing a ton of oversight, but I would appreciate some focus on development in my next role.


Are there companies/roles that are more willing to take a chance on someone (after demonstrating aptitude) vs purely focused on specific PM experience? Trying to figure out how to navigate this in my job search.


thanks!

paperplainProduct Manager  
I'd suggest applying to Amazon. They're more likely to index on potential than pure background experience as through the leadership principles. Would suggest changing the narrative on your resume related to your marketing experience to talk more about how it was for consumer and how you maybe played the PM role on it in some ways.
