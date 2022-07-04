Navigating the PM job search - pivoting from back-end to front-end

I'm currently a technical PM at a large financial services company. My projects are mostly backend and I'm seeking to have more experience working on front-end / consumer facing products.





When interviewing I've gotten positive feedback, but ultimately the hiring teams are looking for more consumer facing experience. I have this experience from when I was in marketing before I made the pivot to PM. I have 5 years of experience total (same company) - 3 years in product marketing and 2 years in product management.





I'm coachable and learn quickly, so I don't foresee a long training period or needing a ton of oversight, but I would appreciate some focus on development in my next role.





Are there companies/roles that are more willing to take a chance on someone (after demonstrating aptitude) vs purely focused on specific PM experience? Trying to figure out how to navigate this in my job search.





thanks!