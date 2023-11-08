Job Applications, Meet AI! The future of Lazy Job Applications

https://www.wired.com/story/this-ai-bot-fills-out-job-applications-for-you-while-you-sleep/





Wired has a great article on AI automated job applications with data versus applying for jobs on your own.





2 computers running LazyApply applied to

1,000 jobs while one job hunter slept.





Out of 5,000 automated applications, the job hunter received 20 interviews. This was the same number of interviews he got manually applying for 300 jobs.





But he saved himself a ton of time not entering the same personal data over and over.





While the AI applications weren't always perfect, I'm certain that the technology will advance quickly to automate quality job matching without cost or time.