ML engineer career advice





So, I'm currently a 19y/o programming student, very proficient in C, learning OOP more seriously in the next months. Programming isn't a problem for me (I've been programming in python since the age of 13).





I'm very passionate about machine learning, especially deep learning / meta learning but obviously when I try to get my hands onto any aspects of this world a little deeper, I understand that's close to impossible to be able to even understand a paper without a solid background in statistics / applied maths.





Soo.. the big question comes. With the final goal of becoming a deep learning engineer (not data analyst), and therefore take a master's degree in AI (or "Data science for ML" [my university has both]), is it more advisable to start a bachelor's in CS or Statistics?





I'm intrigued by statistics and don't mind the math as long as it's going to be useful, and as already stated I'm not likely going to face problems with the programming side later as I'm already proficient.





My concern is that the curse in statistics has many exams (in the third year) related to economics and sociology

