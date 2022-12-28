Does anyone have any advice for working two remote software engineering jobs?





I'm (by far) the most productive developer at the company where I work, but I've topped out on pay ($150k). I've talked extensively to my boss about it, and they can't/won't go up from here.





I've passively pursued other similar roles and very few (outside of big tech companies) pay more. I've applied to a few, but haven't made the cut yet.





Entry-level roles at big tech companies are comparable to what I'm making, but I don't want a lateral move. Mid-level roles are about double what I'm making, but the technologies I've used don't match up with any of the big tech companies, and they tend to strongly prefer people who already know the technologies they use. I've applied to many (before the hiring freezes) and have never make it to the interview.





So the best route I see right now is taking a second remote development job (likely a contract role -- I already have good benefits through my main job). I think I could juggle the work pretty easily.





Looking for advice and suggestions.