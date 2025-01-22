Data/BI Analyst vs Account Manager

Poll

I’m at a crossroads deciding between two roles and would love your advice.

1. Account Manager at a small global company in the payments sector (APMs/acquiring).

It’s a senior role with a 14k/month package (contractor model), but I’d have to manage taxes, health insurance, and an accountant myself. Glassdoor rating of 3.6, and since I joined a month ago, two of the four team members left, one reportedly due to management issues. I'd also have to move to another city, which I'd rather not.

However, it’s great exposure to the payments industry, which pays well, is a more senior and client-facing role.



2. Data Analyst/BI for partnerships at an AI company.

Fully remote under Brazil’s formal employment system (CLT). It has a smaller salary (11.5k) and CLT entails more taxes, but includes health insurance, unemployment benefits, and FGTS (similar to a 401k).

The company has a Glassdoor rating of 4.4, and I’d gain experience in AI/partnerships and it's remote, but it’s a step back in title and less client-facing.







What would you choose?

