Can I back down from offer?
I have received from a medium size company (fintech) for internship. I have mailed them that I will accept the offer but haven't signed any documents. Now I also have other Internship offer from a big MNC company(technology, e-commerce). So what should I do?
Shin101Software Engineer
Wait for the docs for the other company before you email anybody. You want to have something in writing before you sent out a email that won’t be joining them
