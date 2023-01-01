Green4fun in  
Computer Science  

Can I back down from offer?

I have received from a medium size company (fintech) for internship. I have mailed them that I will accept the offer but haven't signed any documents. Now I also have other Internship offer from a big MNC company(technology, e-commerce). So what should I do? 
16
6907
Shin101Software Engineer  
Wait for the docs for the other company before you email anybody. You want to have something in writing before you sent out a email that won’t be joining them
19

