Job Titles @ American Express

Hi There,
I am looking for a Technical Project Manager / similar job. While browsing through open positions at Amex, I see a lot of Director of Product Development jobs , but also I see there is Vice President of Engineering etc..
Usually in Financial Industry - Vice President is any Sr Developer/Analyst, so in American Express is VP a Senior Analyst / Developer too?
And does Director have many Vice President / Senior Developers reporting to them?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm pretty sure AmEx job titles in that area are similar to tech. It goes from Junior, Mid-Level, Senior, Staff, Principal/Director, VP
