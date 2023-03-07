HenryThomas in  
 

Job Titles @ American Express

Hi There,


I am looking for a Technical Project Manager / similar job. While browsing through open positions at Amex, I see a lot of Director of Product Development jobs , but also I see there is Vice President of Engineering etc..


Usually in Financial Industry - Vice President is any Sr Developer/Analyst, so in American Express is VP a Senior Analyst / Developer too?


And does Director have many Vice President / Senior Developers reporting to them?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I'm pretty sure AmEx job titles in that area are similar to tech. It goes from Junior, Mid-Level, Senior, Staff, Principal/Director, VP

