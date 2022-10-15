adorable in
WSJ - Want to Get Ahead? Pick the Right Company
https://www.wsj.com/articles/want-to-get-ahead-pick-the-right-company-11665720056
https://www.americanopportunityindex.org/
The study gives you more insight into different tech companies (and other sectors) regarding what you can expect for job and pay growth along with other factors to find a good match when job hunting.
19f7dlj6fdob8grSoftware Engineer
This is how I pick the right company: https://levels.fyi/leaderboard/
3
cvenu81267Software Engineer
